San Juan Unified School District returns to optional in-person, hybrid model

Parents say they have some concerns, but are ready for their children to be back in the classroom with modifications

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Monday, K-12 students at San Juan Unified School District are going back to an optional in-person, hybrid learning model after Sacramento County moved into the red tier of the state's re-opening plan.



Parents say that finding time to play and getting fresh air has been a necessity after a year of distanced learning.

"It's a good thing, because I think engaging with other kids and playing and being active is important for them versus being in the house all day," said Ernestine Lytell, a SJUSD mother.

Lytell said her kids can't wait to get back into the classroom, because like so many parents, she said virtual distance learning took a toll on her children and family.

"Sometimes with the internet and the towers, it gets a little disconnected so it's complicated, and then my kids get all a little frustrated," Lytell said.

For the children who will be going back to their classrooms, they'll be greeted with plenty of signage and rules as part of the district's COVID-19 safety plan.



Students who opt to go back, will be assigned staggered attendance groups. Students will be assigned to groups A or B. On Mondays and Tuesdays, group A will attend in-person in the morning while group B and those who remain in distance learning will receive remote instruction in the afternoon. On Thursdays and Fridays, the schedule repeats but with group B attending in-person in the morning. Families choosing to remain in distance learning will be assigned to group C.

Desks have been arranged six feet apart, and four feet apart where the six feet isn't attainable. Masks will be mandatory, and washing and sanitizing will be regular practice before entering classroom. Among other safety guidelines, lunches will be delivered to classrooms, recess staggered, and large assemblies won't be happening.

Students in early childhood education programs (infant/toddler and preschool) have the option to return to in-person learning starting April 5.

