San Juan Unified school board approves project that could relocate a middle school

San Juan Unified School Board approved the Katherine Johnson Middle School project, which would relocate Katherine Johnson Middle School to the Creekside site.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The new Katherine Johnson Middle School project moved one step closer to fruition after a unanimous vote Tuesday night at a San Juan Unified School board meeting.

“I also support this 100%. I believe the students deserve their own site, their own school,” said school board member, Pam Costa.

Parent Amy Sagraves says she wishes there was more time to look for other options.

“[It] makes me wonder if they are just trying to move the students with the lowest test scores around with other higher performing students,” said Sagraves.

San Juan Unified said the purpose of relocating Katherine Johnson Middle school from its current location at Encina Preparatory High School’s campus to the Creekside location is to physically separate the two schools and provide facilities accommodating a growing population of middle school students in the area.

“Combining a 6th-12th is highly irresponsible, it never would have happened in the Rio Community, but what do we do? We do that to the black and brown kids," said school board member, Zika Creason.

The proposed new campus would have the capacity to accommodate 650 students.

“[Are] any other locations even being discussed? Or I would love to see if the county can improve the street, sidewalks, crosswalks... anything to make the students safe in getting here,” said Sagraves.

With the move, San Juan Unified admits school boundary lines will change as well, saying in a statement in part:

“….middle school boundaries will be reviewed in the western region of the district in the coming year. We will be examining boundaries to ensure that resident students match middle school capacities in the region.”

Sagraves said she holds concerns for students in the future.

“It will impact so many kids in this community that are just like him and need the same opportunity that he is being presented and they won’t get that chance if this goes ahead,” said Sagraves.

