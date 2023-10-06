How to get tickets to the Savannah Bananas in Sacramento

The Savannah Bananas will take on the Party Animals in Sacramento May 9-11, 2024.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Savannah Bananas are returning to Sacramento's Sutter Health Park on their 2024 World Tour.

The Savannah Bananas will take on the Party Animals in Sacramento May 9-11, 2024. Attendees can expect trick plays, TikTok dances, and of course, baseball! The team is made up of all professional players, including MLB stars, according to the website.

"Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the often criticized lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes," according to its website.

The Savannah Bananas played a sold-out game in Sacramento in July during its 2023 World Tour.

"We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be," according to its website.

The Bananas have accumulated a massive following on social media since making their baseball debut in 2016.

How to get Savannah Banana tickets

The team even has its own set of rules called Banana Ball. Because of their popularity, a ticket lottery is in place for people wanting to attend a game during the 2024 World Tour.

For a chance to score tickets, people can sign up for the lottery here. Tickets for the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour go on sale about two months before the event. People need to join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes Dec. 1, 2023. However, joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets.

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball differs from standard baseball and has 9 rules:

1. Every inning counts: The team that gets the most runs in an inning gets a point. The first team to five points wins.

2. Two-hour time limit: If the game is tied at the end of two hours, the game will go into a showdown to determine a winner.

3. No stepping out: If the batter steps out of the box, it’s a strike.

4. No bunting: If a batter bunts, they will be thrown out of the game.

5. Batters can steal first: If a passed ball or wild pitch happens during any pitch of an at-bat, the batter can take off to first.

6. No walks allowed: If a pitcher throws a fourth ball, it becomes a sprint. The hitter will take off running while the catcher has to throw the ball around to every defensive player on the field before it becomes a live ball. The hitter can advance to as many bases as he can. The ball does not have to touch the catcher or the pitcher.

7. No mound visits allowed: No mound visits from the coach, catcher, or any other players.

8. If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out: Get your gloves ready. But whatever you do, don’t catch a Bananas foul ball.

9. 1-on-1 showdown tiebreaker: Each team picks one pitcher and one hitter to face off. The defensive team only has the pitcher, catcher, and one fielder on the field. If a hitter puts the ball in play, he has to score and make it home to get a point. If the ball is put in play, the pitcher and fielder are allowed to chase the ball and throw it to the catcher for a play at the plate. If a pitcher strikes the hitter out or gets him out before scoring, he doesn’t get a point. If the batter walks, he takes second and the hitting team will bring in another hitter to the plate.

Interested in Tickets?

The team has a Ticket FAQ page to help answer any questions.

