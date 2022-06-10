Costumes, dance routines and baseball | Savannah Bananas coming to Sacramento

People attending a Savannah Banana game can expect trick plays, TikTok dances, and of course, baseball!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramentans will be able to catch a glimpse of the Savannah Bananas, a Harlem Globetrotter-esque baseball team, next year.

Embarking on their world tour, the Bananas will be making a stop at Sutter Health Park on July 29, 2023. Attendees can expect trick plays, TikTok dances, and of course, baseball! The team is made up of all professional players, including MLB stars, according to the website.

"We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be," the Bananas wrote on its website.

To purchase tickets to the Savannah Bananas' stop in Sacramento, people can sign up for the presale alert list HERE.

What are the rules?

Every inning counts

Two-hour time limit

No stepping out

No bunting

Batters can steal first

No walks allowed

1-on-1 showdown tiebreaker

No mound visits allowed

If a fan catches a could ball, it's an out

Find out more about the Savannah Bananas HERE.

