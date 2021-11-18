Sacramento City Unified School District testing cameras on 5 school bus stop signs

The school district installed stop-arm cameras on five of its buses to improve road safety for students getting to and from school.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District announced it will participate in a pilot program equipping five school buses with artificial intelligence to improve safety.

Dubbed "stop-arm cameras," the motion detecting cameras can deploy the stop sign on the side of school buses when cars try to illegally pass.

“The safety and care we hold for our Sacramento City Unified students goes beyond the walls of our classrooms” Christina Pritchett, Board of Education President, said in a press release. “Our partnership with BusPatrol demonstrates our commitment to find innovative ways to increase student safety at neighborhood bus stops throughout our community.”

School district officials said they intend to use data and results form the pilot program to campaign for legislation approving the use of auto stop-arm cameras throughout California. Santa Rosa County District School is also testing the pilot program.

Through their tech partner BusPatrol, school district officials can access data collected from the buses, and share the information with law enforcement to improve enforcement at violation hotspots.

“We know from speaking with parents, school bus drivers, and school transportation departments, that the illegal passing of school buses is a critical issue in California,” said Jean Souliere, CEO and Founder at BusPatrol. “The partnership with Sacramento City United School District will help us to campaign for better legislation and better technology to improve safety for student riders across California.”

