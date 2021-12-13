Attic fire at Sheldon High School in Sacramento damages industrial arts building

While fire damage from early Monday morning was isolated to the roof of the building, smoke damage affected the rest of the facility.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a fire at Sheldon High School around 1:23 a.m. on Monday morning, with assistance from nearby agencies.

In what metro fire officials are describing as a "two-alarm fire," it was kept isolated to the Sheldon Industrial Arts building and extinguished within a few hours.

A two-alarm fire indicates that the fire is severe and may need other departments to respond.

According to Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano, the fire ultimately damaged only the roof of the building, though smoke damage can be found within the rest of the facility.

School officials plan to continue with classes and the school will be open on Monday. As of now, the only class being relocated is the building trade class.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated and initial reports indicate no suspicious activity. Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured," Soriano said. "District staff and maintenance crews are on site to assist school administration."

