Nationwide TikTok threat rumors not credible to Sacramento-area schools, officials say

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento Police Department and Roseville PD all addressed the social media rumors that have been circulating.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Law enforcement and school districts in the Sacramento area say rumors of a nationwide school threat, spread via social media, are not credible.

Authorities said posts have been making rounds on Tik Tok regarding potential school shootings on Dec. 17. In a Facebook post by Roseville Police Department, they said schools nationwide have received the threats.

"We're aware of the Tik Tok posts and are closely monitoring the rumors. If a direct threat occurs against a Roseville school, that school, staff, and families will be notified directly, and safety protocols would be enacted immediately," Roseville Police Department said on Facebook.

Sacramento Police Department said they haven't found any threats to schools in their area, and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they haven't found any credible threats against county schools.

School districts in Elk Grove and Sacramento also reached out to parents to address the rumors.

"We have not received a report that connects these threats with our schools, but we are proactively communicating with Sacramento Police Department on this matter because student safety is a priority for our District," Sacramento City Unified School District said in a message to parents.

The Elk Grove Unified School District said the social media threats don't appear to be directed toward their schools.

"We are working closely with our law enforcement partners and understand that there is no credible threat to schools in EGUSD or Sacramento County," Elk Grove Unified said in a message to parents.

People are encouraged to report any threats or suspicious activity to the school or to law enforcement.

