SCUSD reaches compensation agreement with teachers one day before new fall semester begins

SACRAMENTO, California — Just a day before students, teachers and staff were set to return to Sacramento City Unified School District's new fall semester, the district and the Sacramento City Teachers Association announced an agreement to close out negotiations for the recently completed 2022-2023 school year.

In a joint statement, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) said "the contract reflects the significant value that SCUSD places on retaining and recruiting the finest educators for our students."

The statement goes on to say that the agreement ensures that "SCTA unit members will remain the highest compensated teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, social workers, psychologists, and language, speech and hearing specialists in the greater Sacramento region."

The agreement also includes the following:

a 10% ongoing salary increase for all SCTA unit members retroactive to July 1, 2022

an additional 6% ongoing salary increase for educators including special education teachers, education audiologists, school nurses, social workers and school psychologists.

daily substitute teacher rates increase to $355/day

"This is truly a new leaf that we’ve turned at SCUSD and we’re hoping we can continue that momentum," said trustee and second Vice President of the Board Jasjit Singh.

"There certainly is hope that this is a whole new era," said SCTA President Nikki Milevsky.

It comes after a nearly two-week strike in the spring of 2022, and the eventual resignation of former SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar in June.

"It was like kind of banging your head against a wall," Milevsky said.

"Since his departure, we have really kicked it into high gear to really make sure that we could close the deal, and I think it’s exciting that we close the deal the day before school starts," Singh said.

