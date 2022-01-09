Sacramento students go back to school as heat wave arrives in California

As part of the facility master plan, 40% of schools in the district now have refillable water bottle stations and they plan to expand district wide.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — It's the first day of school for around 40,000 students in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and heat is top of mind for both the district and parents.

The district says its employees are trained in heat illness prevention to identify all the signs and symptoms, and all schools are also equipped with air conditioning.

As part of the facility master plan, 40% of schools in the district now have refillable water bottle stations and they plan to expand district wide.

ABC10 spoke with parents about how they're planning to keep their students cool.

Richard Levin, who is also a swim coach, says hydration is key.

“I have an eighth grader who is always trying to be cool and I am trying to convince him that he doesn’t have to wear jeans every day to school... so keeping a water bottle full, wearing shorts, loose fitting clothing and if you are feeling yourself overheat, get out of the heat or get out of the sun,” said Levin.

The district is also creating shade structures at 15 different school sites. Caleb Glenwood is getting a new outdoor stage and seating area under trees to provide shade. Elder Creek Elementary is also working on installing their new shade center. The 15 structures are expected to be delivered by October.

SCUSD school district has 81 schools, 41,000 students, and 1,700 teachers.

