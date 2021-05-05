SCUSD launches mental health app created by students, for students

SCUSD debuted the app on Wednesday as part of the first week of “May is Mental Health Awareness Month” celebration.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) launched a smartphone application created by students, for students with resources and tools aimed at promoting mental health wellness.

The app G.R.A.C.E., which stands for “Giving Resources and Care Everyday”, connects users with school-based resources, local community resources, a virtual calming room, crisis support lines and more, school officials said.

SCUSD debuted the app on Wednesday as part of the first week of “May is Mental Health Awareness Month” celebration.

“Many students have experienced extraordinary stress and trauma during the pandemic. We applaud the work of our student leaders who have developed and designed this app for their peers to help address the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said in a press release.

While SCUSD was on distance learning, the officials said it supported 1,048 students and families with 1,903 mental health referrals. SCUSD was also recently awarded a $2.5 million grant to expand support for students in at-risk areas.

“With the release of the GRACE app, I hope that we are taking an important step towards destigmatizing mental health struggles and making more accessible the services that students need,” Sac City Unified Student Board Member Isa Sheikh said.

The app is available on Apple and Android phones, or it can be downloaded at www.preparedapp.com/grace

Read more from ABC10

The other major component of the ordinance amendment would prohibit all fireworks use between the hours of 11 p.m. and 9 a.m.