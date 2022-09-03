SCUSD removes mask mandate following spring break

Starting April 18 the district will shift its indoor masking policy to "strongly recommended"―officially aligning with California's statewide masking guidelines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] indoor mask requirement will end when students return from spring break on April 18.

The district's policy shifts from requiring masks to "strongly recommending" masks.

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits will be sent home with students ahead of the week-long break. In a message sent to parents on Tuesday, SCUSD officials said students need to turn in their kids test through a COVID-19 tracking service known as Primary.Health.

"The strategy of testing for COVID at home before students return from a holiday break helped prevent more than 500 COVID-19 positive students and staff from returning to school following the winter break at the height of the Omicron wave of the pandemic," the district said in a press release.

Why SCUSD is ending its mandate

At a special meeting on March 8, the district's Board of Education voted to use the metric of four consecutive weeks of low transmission as the criteria for shifting the indoor mask mandate.

District officials point to a CDC report influencing their decision which showed transmission rates for COVID-19 remaining low as prompting their shift.

After the California Department of Public health pulled back indoor masking requirements in schools on March 12, SCUSD's Board of Education delayed its own move.

The state guidance does not supersede individual districts’ authority or responsibility to implement masking rules based on local public health data.

“Our district has maintained some of the strongest mitigation policies in the region, provided access to the highest filtration masks during the Omicron wave, and conducted numerous vaccination clinics throughout our community,” said Christina Pritchett, Sacramento City Unified School District Board of Education President.

