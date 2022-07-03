Sac City Unified: Masking requirements, vaccination deadlines will remain across district schools

Despite California state requirements phasing out masking in class, Sacramento City Unified officials said on Thursday it plans to continue COVID-19 restrictions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District officials said in a Thursday board meeting that COVID-19 levels in the city are not yet low enough to end its masking and vaccination requirement.

While California recently lifted these same mandates on the state level, Sacramento City Unified is set to join other districts across the state on March 12 in reaffirming the masking mandate.

With 2,353 students not yet meeting the district's vaccination or testing requirements, district officials said they will continue outreach to the students' families. About 94% of students have met the requirements.

All staff must also be vaccinated for COVID-19, or submit an approved exemption by March 11.

As of March 3, 99% of staff members have met the district's vaccination or exemption requirements―leaving about 32 employees a few days to respond.

"SCUSD remains hopeful that 100% of employees will meet this requirement before March 11," a district spokesperson said on Thursday. "Employees that have not met the requirement to submit their vaccination status or approved exemption will be placed on unpaid leave."