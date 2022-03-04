Sacramento City Unified proposes adding six days to the school year due to the strike

The proposal, made by the district to their employees' unions, would call for the current school year to end on June 24.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) has sent a proposal to employee unions requesting an extension of the 2021-2022 school year.

The proposal would call for adding six days to the current school year meaning students would be in classes through June 24. The proposal to add school days comes after an eight-day strike in March by members of the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) and SEIU 1021.

Students, teachers, and staff returned to class and school sites on April 4 after an agreement on a contract was reached between the district and the two unions on April 3.

District officials expected nearly $46 million in fines from the state due to missed class time during the strike, the district announced in early April. The plan to extend the school year would avoid paying those fines, according to SCUSD.

Also part of the plan is extending reduced schedules on Thursdays by one hour for six weeks starting on April 28.

The proposal was sent by the district to the unions which are expected to provide a counter-proposal and meet the district at the bargaining table Friday afternoon.