Sacramento students will still get school lunch if teachers strike starts Wednesday

The district said pre-bagged meals will be available at each school site if there is a strike on Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District said if there is a strike Wednesday, students will still be able to access school meals.

The district said pre-bagged meals will be available at each school site.

There will also be several large mobile drive-up distributions at community locations between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Locations have not yet been disclosed by the school district.

"We know this is a time of stress and uncertainty for our families and assure you that we are doing everything possible to avert this strike and keep our students safe and learning," the district wrote in a statement.

A deal has not been reached as of Tuesday morning between the SCUSD and Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) and SEIU Local 1021.

The district previously said if a strike occurs, all campuses will be closed beginning on Wednesday.

