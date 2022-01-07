Sacramento City Council plans special meeting amid questions about Sean Loloee's residency

During his remarks prior to the special meeting, Loloee said he's allowing a family friend to live in his Hagginwood home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders are planning a special council meeting Friday afternoon amid questions about Councilmember Sean Loloee's residency.

It comes after a Sacramento Bee report said it appeared Councilmember Loloee was sworn in to represent Del Paso Heights on the Sacramento City Council at his wife's $1.4 million Granite Bay home, rather than a house on Nogales Street in the Hagginwood neighborhood.

Following the report, Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement on June 22 asking Councilmember Lololee to provide him, the city manager, and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency.

"Under our Council rules, all members agree to put our constituents first at all times and to hold each other accountable," wrote Mayor Steinberg. "So, as the mayor, I have asked, and Councilmember Loloee has agreed, to provide me, the city manager, and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency, including the chronology of where he has resided since being sworn in."

Mayor Steinberg is now calling for a special city council meeting at 4 p.m. where the city council will discuss if they want the city attorney to launch an investigation into Loloee's residency.

Loloee held a press conference Friday morning where he issued remarks prior to the council meeting. He said he's allowing a family friend to live as a guest in his Hagginwood home.

"I have allowed a close friend of mine of 16 years and his family to stay with me as my guest because I have fallen on hard times due to COVID," Loloee said. "I shared this information with the mayor when I first invited the mayor into my home."

Loloee said the mayor has seen every inch of his home and the opportunity to do so is available to every councilmember.