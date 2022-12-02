Sacramento Fire Department calls off the search for a missing swimmer in the Sacramento River

Fire officials say they were searching for a reported missing swimmer in the Sacramento River near the 4700 Block of Garden Highway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said just after 7 p.m. Friday that they have called off a search for a missing swimmer in the Sacramento River.

Search has been called off for the evening. The missing person has not been located . — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 23, 2022

According to the fire department, just before 3:30 p.m. crews began looking for the swimmer in the Sacramento River near the 4700 Block of Garden Highway. They were being helped by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

As of writing, the missing person has not been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.