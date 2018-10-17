SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Dozens of people stopped by the Sears store on Florin Road, Tuesday, hoping to stock up on clothes and catch some of the liquidation sales.

"If you need a shirt for an occasion you come here, because I know I will get good quality at a good price," said Guy Nesbitt, who's been shopping at the store for decades.

ABC10 didn't see any liquidation sales, but while many customers wait on that, others say this is a big blow to the South Sacramento community.

"First of all, the jobs that are going away and Florin Road is trying to build up again and this isn't helping," said Richard Heredia.

Other area residents are concerned the vacant building could attract crime, and say they hope the building will not be vacant for long.

A Sears employee who did not want to go on camera told ABC10 the store will be closing in December.

