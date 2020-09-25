Protesters gather for second night after no murder charges filed against officers who killed Breonna Taylor

People took to the streets in downtown Sacramento to voice their frustration.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second night of peaceful protests took place in Sacramento Thursday as people across the U.S. continue to voice their frustration after a Kentucky grand jury failed to bring charges against the police officers responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison for firing his gun into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors. No other officers involved were indicted. No charges were filed in the killing of Taylor.

The protest — which was organized by Justice Unites Individuals and Communities Everywhere [JUICE] — kicked off around 7 p.m. in downtown Sacramento at Cesar Chavez Plaza. There were a few tense moments between law enforcement and demonstrators as the crowd of roughly 50 people marched to the Sacramento County Jail, City Hall, DOCO, and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, chanting "who do you protect, who do you serve?"

The crowd passed the Golden 1 Center and marched along K Street before wrapping up for the night just before 10 p.m.

A third night of protests are expected to take place starting around 6 p.m. at Southside Park in Sacramento.