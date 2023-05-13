Midtown's Second Saturday makes a comeback

After being shut down by the pandemic, the all day event came back to breathe more life into Midtown with art, music and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Second Saturday is back in Midtown Sacramento, breathing life back into a community after being shut down by the pandemic.

Music and art were featured in Midtown at the all day event, welcoming vendors from all across Northern California to participate.

Erica Love brought her small business Mahal Scents from the Bay Area for this unique economic opportunity.

“We are trying this out just to see how things will go so I think it’s a great opportunity and event,” said Love.

She says her profits have doubled since they participated in the event.

When COVID shut down the event, artists like Naomi Scott lost her connection to buyers. This year's reopening gives local artists a chance to showcase their work once more.

“I like the ability to kind of be out there so people can see my work. It’s really hard to be a seller with nowhere to show,” said Scott from Ramble N Write."I don't have an actual location. I do a bunch of these different venues and booth things.”

And for residents like Jeffrey, he finds Second Saturday to be an opportunity to show his community to friends and family.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to meet up and just hang out and have a good time seeing new vendors and artists,” he said.

Prepare for next year’s Second Saturday by finding more information about this event HERE.