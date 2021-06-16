Section of Marysville Boulevard closed after 'loud boom' reported in area

Sacramento police were stopped by a man with a "serious hand injury."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police has blocked off a portion of Marysville Boulevard after receiving a report of a "loud boom" in the area believed to be from illegal fireworks.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said officers were stopped by a man with a "serious hand injury" along the 2800 block of Marysville Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to an area hospital. There have been no other reported injuries. However, a resident in the area told ABC10 they were asked to leave the area by police.

Police is advising commuters to use alternate routes until the area reopens.

Officers are still looking into what lead to the injury and what caused the "loud boom." Marysville Boulevard is closed in that area as officers investigate.

