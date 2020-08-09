Thousands gather to worship at Sacramento Capitol, disregarding coronavirus mandates

Sean Feucht gathered thousands of people at the State Capitol building for a worship service disregarding social distancing and mask mandates in the state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Thousands of people gathered Sunday night on the west side of the State's Capitol building. Many people were without many masks and much distance between each other as they sang and prayed at a worship event permitted by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a permit for an event called Let Us Worship. The event was planned from 5 to 8 p.m. and featured Sean Feucht. He started the Let Us Worship Movement in response to how governments deemed worship as non-essential during the coronavirus pandemic, and California Governor Gavin Newsom banned singing during church services and worship.

The movement started as a petition and has evolved to large worship events where Feucht tours across the country, gathering people together to sing and pray.

Welcome to California.



We encourage you to shout with thousands during protests but have banned you from singing in church to God.



🤦🏼‍♂️ — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) July 3, 2020

In addition to a lack of masks and distance between attendees, California's Senate Republican leader Shannon Grove attended and spoke at the event. Grove, along with other Republican senators, was barred from entering the capitol building due to their direct exposure to Sen. Brian Jones, who tested positive for the coronavirus Aug. 26.

Grove was seen up on the stage with Feucht and opens the event with no masks visible. Based on the video of the event, Grove did appear to keep her distance from the people on the stage, for the most part, while the crowd is closely packed.

Feucht estimated that roughly 12,000 people gathered.

Official Capitol Hill police estimate was 12,000 tonight in Sacramento!!! 😭😭😭😭



GOD IS NOT DONE WITH CALIFORNIA!!!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/4sRGwbQbIl — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) September 7, 2020

Grove, like Feucht, has been critical of Newsom's handling of the pandemic. She said the guidelines set for churches were not consistent with policies set for secular organizations in a press release.

"I am extremely disappointed by the Governor's guidelines for reopening Houses of Worship, especially as today we remember those who bravely sacrificed for our freedoms, including those guaranteed by the First Amendment," Grove said.

Feucht published a video two weeks before the event stating that he estimated thousands of people to attend, more than what he told the CHP when applying for a permit.

A month before the event, Feucht also announced that he invited Newsom to join him and other worshipers at the service.

According to the guidelines put forward by the California Department of Public Health, attendees at outdoor worship services should, at minimum, be six feet away from people who are not living in the same home.

ABC10 reached out for comment from Feucht, Newsom, the CHP, and Sacramento County's Department of Public Health, and all have yet to respond. Grove's office said she would not comment on her attendance at the event at this time.

WATCH MORE: Coronavirus survivor shares how coronavirus affected him, gives advice based on his experience