Sacramento County taking COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups for seniors

While seniors can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, officials say supply is still "extremely limited."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County seniors who want the COVID-19 vaccine can now register for appointments.

While the sign-ups are available, the county warns that there is "extremely limited supply" and roughly 200,000 seniors who are 65 and older that are eligible. The county said appointment availability might be low and that it could take some time before you actually get an open appointment slot.

Registration for appointments must be done online. If help with online scheduling is needed, officials recommend reaching out to family or friends. Walk-in appointments are not currently available.

Appointments can be made at California Northstate University and Sacramento State University.

There is currently no schedule for future appointments due to vaccine availability being determined on a weekly basis. Officials recommend reaching out to your healthcare provider as another vaccination option. A full list of Sacramento County vaccine providers can be found HERE.

Photo ID, including age verification, will be needed for the appointment. Anyone who doesn't meet the criteria will not be vaccinated and will have their appointment canceled.

Doctors are saying that the new variants have the potential to extend the pandemic longer due to the fact that they have been more contagious. Click here to watch this video and more on the ABC10 YouTube channel.