'He was a great man' | Remembering Sergio Harris who was killed in Sacramento's mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sergio Harris was killed in the downtown mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday morning.

ABC10 learned from Sergio Harris' father was one of the victims. He was 38-years-old. His mother, Pamela Harris, was on the scene following the shooting and spoke with ABC10.

Harris described her son as "fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, smiling all the time." She said he had a wife and two young daughters.

At a candlelight vigil on Monday night, Jackie Henderson spoke and said Sergio Harris was his first cousin.

"He was a father, he was a husband, he was a great man. He had his life taken from him — shot in the back, unacceptable," Henderson said.

Henderson also called for change and criticized city and community leaders for not doing more to prevent gun violence.

"The last time we had a mass shooting, we did the same thing, sat out here, held up our candles, talked about [how] the police are here for us now, the public officials are [here for us now] — they're here for us. How are they here for us if we're sitting here doing the same damn thing again?" Henderson said.

But he said it's not solely up to public officials.

"The change has to be made and if you want to know who's going to make the change, when you go home, look in the damn mirror," Henderson said.

This is Sergio. He is one of the 6 victims in the mass shooting in Downtown #Sacramento. He was a father and married. His family gave me this picture as they are gathered outside the scene. @ABC10 #massshooting pic.twitter.com/h1hIGs6pE9 — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) April 3, 2022

