Sacramento

Multiple small fires extinguished overnight throughout Sacramento

Sacramento Metro Fire first extinguished fires on trees, dumpsters and debris.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple small fires were put out by Sacramento firefighters overnight across downtown and Arden area Wednesday into Thursday.

Fires were extinguished on trees, dumpsters and debris. A firefighter was also seen extinguishing a fire on the shoulder of a busy roadway near 5th Street downtown.

Freelancers who work with ABC10 say a dumpster fire near Alta Arden was put out by nearby homeowners before fire crews arrived by using a garden hose.

A representative with the fire department believes the fires are the result of an arsonist, however, no suspect has been identified.

Credit: Public Safety News
Firefighters put out multiple overnight fires in Sacramento March 3, 2022.

