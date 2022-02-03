Multiple small fires extinguished overnight throughout Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple small fires were put out by Sacramento firefighters overnight across downtown and Arden area Wednesday into Thursday.
Fires were extinguished on trees, dumpsters and debris. A firefighter was also seen extinguishing a fire on the shoulder of a busy roadway near 5th Street downtown.
Freelancers who work with ABC10 say a dumpster fire near Alta Arden was put out by nearby homeowners before fire crews arrived by using a garden hose.
A representative with the fire department believes the fires are the result of an arsonist, however, no suspect has been identified.
