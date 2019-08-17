SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Citizens of Sacramento County have an opportunity to voice their opposition over a sexually violent predator (SVP) being placed in the community, according to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Schubert sent an alert to the community Friday, with instructions on how to voice opinions on the possible release of Ross Wollschlager to the county.

A Ventura County judge will consider placing Wollschlager at an address on Excelsior Road in South Sacramento, even though — as Schubert said in the release, "Wollschlager has no ties to Sacramento."

A hearing is scheduled for public comment on the release of Wollschlager. The details are as follows:

9 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2019

Ventura County Superior Court – Department 13

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura CA 93009

Wollschlager was convicted in Ventura County in cases of rape by force, rape by false pretenses and lewd and lascivious acts on a 10-year-old child.

After serving his 13-year, 8-month sentence, a jury determined that he was an SVP under the Welfare and Institutions Code §6604.

"If the relocation is approved, Wollschlager will live in Sacramento County on Excelsior Road and only be monitored for one year," Schubert said. "He would then be eligible for full release from supervision to live unmonitored in the community."

HOW TO VOICE OPPOSITION

Community members who want to voice their opposition can notify the Sacramento County District Attorney's office by doing the following:

Be heard in person at the hearing on Sept. 5, 2019

Submit a letter or message by email to SVPWollschlager@sacda.org

Mail a letter to: District Attorney's Office, ATTN: SVP Wollschlager, 901 G Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.

