New Shake Shack in Sacramento opens with limited menu

Shake Shack says its the first time they'll be opening a store in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While Sacramento's new Shake Shack won't exactly be opening its doors, in terms of in-door dining it is finally opening up for business.

Shake Shack in Sacramento opens at 11 a.m. on June 18 at 1710 R Street, Suite 190.

It's been a long-awaited opening for the city, but some elements will have people waiting a bit longer. The store will have a limited menu, but classic items like the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes will still be there.

“We are so excited to be finally joining the Sacramento community,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack in a statement to ABC10. “While it took us a while to get here, we are looking forward to bringing Shake Shack to Ice Blocks the safest way possible.”

The dining room and patio will be closed for now, but people can still order at the store, online, or through their app. Other safety measures like health checks for every shift, mask and glove-wearing for staff, hand sanitizer for guests, and sealed packaging for to-go orders.

Shake Shack will be open with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter