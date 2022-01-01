Shasta County man arrested for Sacramento homicide

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office believes the fatal shooting was an isolated incident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office for a Dec. 30 homicide on Roosevelt Avenue.

38-year-old Larnell Looney has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on one count of murder. He is being held without bail.

On Dec. 30, sheriff's deputies received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies preformed life saving measures as personnel from the fire department were responding. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident as the victim was targeted and there is no threat to the neighborhood or community. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115, or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tipsters can also report information anonymously online.

