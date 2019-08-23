SACRAMENTO, Calif — Three people were injured Friday morning, one in critical condition, after a man shot three of his roommates in a south Sacramento home, county sheriff's officials confirmed.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff's Sergeant Tess Deterding, deputies were called to a shooting around 5:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Clover Ranch Drive. Deputies found three men in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Deterding confirmed. The other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but neither were injured.

Deterding said the alleged shooter, 25-year-old Trey Devaughn Hallman, is still at large, armed with a rifle and wearing body armor. It's unclear if the Hallman left the scene on foot or in a car. Deterding said authorities recovered one gun inside of the home.

According to property records, the home is owned by Willie Cauley-Stein, the former Sacramento Kings player, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors. Officials with the Warriors confirmed to ABC10 that Cauley-Stein was not in the area at the time of the shooting.

Cauley-Stein's agent, Roger Montgomery, told ABC10 the player never owned the home, but previously rented it more than a year ago.

