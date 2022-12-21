Family files claim against Sacramento County after father dies after arrest

The family wants more than just compensation – alleging wrongful death and that Sherrano Stingley’s constitutional and civil rights were violated.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Sherrano Stingley is filing a claim against Sacramento County, the sheriff’s office, former Sheriff Scott Jones, deputies and anyone else involved in his death.

The family also wants more than just compensation, alleging wrongful death and that Sherrano’s constitutional and civil rights were violated. They want justice, and what that looks like is change from top to bottom, more training and potentially Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies behind bars.

Stingley's daughter, Dymin, shared some powerful words at a press conference Wednesday.

“He did not die on his own. He did not die from nothing else but being brutally beaten cause that’s what he got and suffocated, another George Floyd,” said Dymin Stingley.

She was surrounded by her family while speaking.

“I’m never getting my dad back. I’m 20. I’m never getting my dad back,” said Dymin Stingley.

She was with her father on Dec. 6 when body camera footage recorded the incident. The body camera video shows Stingley unconscious around 5:45 a.m.

His family said their father was having a mental health episode and was trying to get into the wrong car and home, which is shown in this video they provided us from a neighbor’s security camera.

Sherrano’s youngest brother, Mr. Hilburn, shared his thoughts.

“He was a good guy even though he had a hardship as many homeless on the street. I believe, if we get the right personnel to treat these people, we would not be here today,” said Hilburn.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento, which has now assembled 20 times for press conferences like this since 2014, is calling for all of the audio and video of the incident to be released. Tanya Faison is representing the family on behalf of the organization.

“Tackled at 5:21 a.m. and the EMT did not get there until 6:02 a.m. and that whole time while they waited, they did not give him any CPR,” said Faison.

The Sacramento County Sheriff Office says they will not comment until the investigation is over and won’t comment on pending litigation. ABC10 asked Sheriff Jim Cooper about the incident on Friday at his swearing-in ceremony, however the incident occurred under the former Sheriff Scott Jones.

“My fifth day in office so still getting briefed on things, and we will take a look at it once the investigation is complete but it’s really hard to comment now on it when it’s still in it’s infancy,” said Sheriff Cooper.

Attorney Mark Merin, who is representing Sherrano Stingley’s family, says this is Sheriff Cooper’s opportunity to change the policy practices of the department, calling for suspension of the deputies and an outside investigation.

“Sheriffs are never charged, officers are never charged when they kill somebody, and that has to change and it will change,” said Merin.

Stingley’s sister Dr. Andrea Moore also wants medical investigators to look into the case. The family said that Stingley died in police custody.

“It is a tragedy that once again another family has to deal with this, and the police are blaming the victim for their own killing. Yes, this was not a perfect man. Yes, this man had mental health challenges. Yes, this man struggled with addiction - that does not give the police the right to kill him,” said Moore.

Merin said the county has 45 days to attempt to resolve the claim, but he believes it will be rejected and then they will file in federal court.

In federal court, it will be a federal civil rights claim and they will attach constitutional state claims. They will also be seeking compensation for the family.

