Sherri Papini back in federal court in kidnapping hoax case

Sherri Papini signed a plea deal admitting her 2016 kidnapping was a hoax.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office said in a statement they wish Sherri Papini would have admitted her kidnapping hoax earlier.

Papini, the Northern California woman who was arrested on charges of lying to federal agents about her mysterious 2016 kidnapping, signed a plea deal admitting her kidnapping was a hoax.

"The Sheriff’s Office appreciates Ms. Papini finally taking responsibility for her actions although wish she would have done so much earlier to prevent the amount of resources and staff hours that were put into this investigation," the Shasta County Sheriff's Office told ABC10.

A news release from the U.S Department of Justice said, "Papini agreed to plead guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements."

According to the guilty plea Papini will have to pay for her crime all totaling about $308 thousand dollars. pic.twitter.com/bbU8K9OWBO — Monica Coleman (@MonicaColemanTV) April 13, 2022

The 39-year-old mother and wife from Redding issued a statement through her attorney, apologizing for the pain she caused her loved ones.

"I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so very sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me. I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done," Papini said in a statement.

At the time of her disappearance, Papini told authorities that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women and even provided descriptions to an FBI sketch artist along with extensive details of her purported abduction.

However, authorities said she was actually staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.

(Editor's Note: A push alert for this article said Papini plead guilty today. However, the plea is scheduled for Monday. We regret the error.)