Shooting at Sacramento County apartment complex leaves one woman dead | Update

There are no suspects at this time as homicide detectives interview witnesses. Four children were found inside the apartment unharmed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting early Monday morning left one woman dead at an apartment complex in Sacramento County where four children were found inside, according to law enforcement.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that just before 6 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21, deputies received calls about a woman who was shot at the Meridian Terrace Condominiums, which is located along the 5700 block of Callie Lane.

Sgt. Kionna Rowe of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that deputies found the woman in an apartment with gunshot wounds in her upper body. Though deputies tried to save her, she sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that they believe the children were asleep when the incident took place, and that they were all unharmed. The children were taken into protective custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

"Christmas is supposed to be a magical time, where children can celebrate the awe and the wonder of Christmas...and to have this happen so close to that day, it's a tragedy all around," Rowe said.

For a community of people celebrating the holidays at this time of year and closing the chapter on 2020, Sgt. Rowe said what happened was "absolutely awful."

"It just radiates and affects so many," Rowe said.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, there are no outstanding suspects or victims. Detectives are interviewing someone they say is a "person of interest." That person does have some connection to the victim, but it is not known what that connection is at this time.