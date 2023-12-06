Person shot near California State Capitol

Officers found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the steps of the California State Capitol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a person was shot in downtown Sacramento and found on the steps of the California State Capitol Monday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the steps of the California State Capitol. The person was taken to a hospital.

Police told ABC10 the person found at the state Capitol was shot on 10th street. It is unclear how the person got from 10th Street to the state Capitol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

