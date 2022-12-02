North Sacramento shooting leaves at least three hurt, police say

Sacramento police responded to the reported shooting in the 900 block of Acacia Avenue in North Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police said at least three people were hurt, with one of them sent to the hospital, after reports of a shooting in North Sacramento.

Police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Acacia Avenue. Once there, police found at least three people with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said one person — a man — had non-life-threatening wounds and was taken to an area hospital.

Law enforcement said information is limited. No motive or suspect information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

