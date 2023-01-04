Shooting near Sacramento karaoke lounge leaves man hurt

Investigators believe the shooting may have started as a fight early Sunday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers in Sacramento are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire during a fight near Sacramento's Paradise Karaoke Lounge early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:57 a.m. in the 6400 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers say they were called to the scene on reports of a large fight.

While officers were still on their way to the lounge, reports came in of a shooting. At the scene, officers say they found an adult man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated. According to police officials, the investigation is still active as the gunman has not been arrested.

