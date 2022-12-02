1 man dead after shooting in Little Caesars parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in a shooting in front of a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. along the 2400 block of Marconi Avenue.
As deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body.
Law enforcement attempted medical aid, but fire personnel pronounced the man deceased.
Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to interview witnesses and gather evidence. There is no suspect information available at this time.
The identity of the man will be released once the family is notified.
Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
