One man dead, another injured in shooting at McClatchy Park

The Sacramento Police Department said there is not information available on a suspect at this time for the Oak Park area shooting.

OAK PARK, Calif. — A Sunday night shooting in McClatchy Park in Sacramento has left one man dead and another man injured, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to a press release, a report of shots fired came in at roughly 11:36 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 for the McClatchy Park area. Officers investigated and found an adult man with at least one serious gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

Another man was also found with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital.

Sacramento police said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. It is not clear at this time what led to the shooting, and there is no information on a suspect available. The police department said that detectives will be in the Oak Park area looking for witnesses and evidence.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of 5th Ave. Details in the link/press release below:https://t.co/lDlcvUBVkM pic.twitter.com/H5UW3vSD2Z — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 29, 2021

There is no other information available at this time. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department is encouraging any witnesses with information regarding the McClatchy Park shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

