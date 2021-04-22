Shooting in midtown leaves one man dead, another injured, Sacramento police say

The intersection of 21st street and L Street is closed while detectives investigate.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early morning shooting on Thursday in midtown Sacramento has claimed the life of one man and left another man injured, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officer Karl Chan with the department told ABC10 the shooting was reported around 1:00 a.m. on April 22 at the 2100 block of L Street. Sacramento police found two men who had been shot and both were taken to the hospital.

One victim sadly died at the hospital. The other victim is expected to survive, according to Chan.

In a press release, Sacramento police said that there is no known motive, however detectives do believe there was some type of altercation before the shooting began. Police also said that there are no suspects at this time.

Sacramento police are investigating the area, and so the intersection of 21st street and L Street is closed in a one block radius. Early morning commuters should plan an alternate route.

Homicide Investigation - 2100 Block of L St



Please see the following press release for information regarding a homicide that occurred in the 2100 block of L St: https://t.co/DprbC6FA6V



The roadway around 21st St / L St will closed in a one block radius as units investigate. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 22, 2021

There are other details at this time, but said updates will be provided throughout the day. The identity of the victim who died will be released after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about the shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9