Roads closed near Del Paso Heights as police investigate deadly shooting

One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, according to police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is advising commuters avoid a portion of Grand Avenue in north Sacramento as they investigate a deadly shooting.

According to a tweet from the police department, the shooting took place near Grand Avenue and Dayton Street around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they located one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he eventually died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police also have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

Police are asking commuters to avoid Grand Avenue from Pinell Street to Schutt Way as police investigate.

Traffic advisory: Grand Ave is closed in both directions between Pinell St and Schutt Way as units investigate a shooting. Please avoid the area and plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/aog8AQoCcu — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 25, 2022

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10