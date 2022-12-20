Man killed in North Sacramento shooting

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Haywood Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Sacramento Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the police department.

It is unclear what events led up to the shooting. Police said they are investigating and the scene is still active.

