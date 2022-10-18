Man shot and killed by Sacramento County deputies during hostage situation

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of 41st Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about what led up to two deputies fatally shooting a man on 41st Avenue during a hostage situation Tuesday.

Sgt. Kionna Rowe says it started when a woman, her boyfriend, and their 3-year-old were in a home with the woman’s father and his girlfriend.

The woman told deputies she overheard a dispute between her father and his girlfriend, and then he allegedly came downstairs and threatened them with a weapon, so she left with her boyfriend and their child and called the police.

The SWAT Team and negotiations team arrived at the scene and contacted the woman's father inside.

Rowe says the woman's father told negotiators he was going to shoot and wanted to shoot a cop. He then said if an unidentified man didn’t come back within a certain timeframe he would start shooting.

About 10 minutes later, the woman's father exited the home with his girlfriend in one arm and a gun in his other hand.

Rowe says two deputies – both seven-year veterans with the sheriff’s office – shot the woman's father. His girlfriend was taken to safety while responders began life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

Rowe says the suspect never fired at officers, and the sheriff’s office is in the early stages of its investigation.

