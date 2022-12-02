Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe

Authorities say they do not know where the shooting happened as the victim allegedly gave conflicting statements

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said.

Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.

Officials say the person sustained a gunshot wound to the pelvic area and gave conflicting statements as to where the shooting occured and what led to the shooting.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, no crime scene was located but a crime report was generated.

