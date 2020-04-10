Gunman dead after shooting into Afghan market in Arden Arcade

Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Zaheem Buksh told ABC10 he doesn't believe the community is still at risk of another similar shooting.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A gunman shot shoppers inside the East Market and Restaurant in Arden Arcade before turning the gun on themselves, according to the Sacramento Sheriff's Department.

Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Zaheem Buksh told ABC10 three people were injured and taken to a local hospital. Buksh said the gunman died at the crime scene but did release his identity.

Buksh said the sheriff's office is not currently investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

“I want (the public) to be assured that there is not someone out there in this community that’s apart of this incident out there going to cause harm to them and that they shouldn’t worry that their community is still at harm’s risk in regards to this incident," Buksh said.

Buksh said it is early in the investigation and does not know if there is any relation between the gunman and the victims at this time, but that it does not seem like a targeted shooting.

Shoppers at the East Market & Restaurant told ABC10 the store is the first Afghan market to open in Sacramento, and it is known as a safe place for the Afghan community.

Naweed Yousufi, a freelance journalist, said the shooting felt like he was in Afghanistan.

"For five seconds, like I see the picture of Afghanistan."When I came here I saw the same scene in ere, same pictures," Yousufi said. "It's very horrible for me, I already got heartbreak. My heart is like broke completely."