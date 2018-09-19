The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after someone fired shots into a popular local bar.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m., Wednesday morning, when someone fired shots into Stingers Bar located at 7890 La Rivera Drive.

Police say nobody was hit, but Sacramento State students do frequent this bar.

Police responded to the scene then found a man matching the description and pulled his car over. Police then arrested the suspect after evidence was found in the car linking him to the shooting.

