Sierra Oaks K-8 student injured after being attacked by another student with a knife

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A student at Sierra Oaks K-8 attacked another student with a knife Thursday, school officials said.

The principal, Hady Chrostowski, said in a statement the student who brought the knife was detained by law enforcement and removed from campus. The student who was attacked was transported to a local hospital.

Chrostowski said the incident happened during a passing period.

"I know that this can be very disturbing news. We will be continuing with the school day to provide normalcy for our students with the addition of counseling support, but parents and guardians who wish to pick up their students may do so by coming to the school office," Chrostowski wrote in a statement.

Parents picking up their students need to bring identification and may experience wait times as the school works to check students out.

A 5th-grade teacher at the school, Courtney Akins, wrote in an email to ABC10 that they are continuing with normal instruction.

