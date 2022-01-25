5 signs of fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a warning Tuesday saying the spike in COVID-19 cases means people looking for testing can be exploited by scammers.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Asking for personal information is routine when visiting COVID-19 testing sites, but not all of them are legit, and it's costing Californians.

“Throughout California, fake testing sites are sprouting up to exploit families and individuals seeking COVID tests,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a press conference Tuesday. “I urge Californians to do their part to avoid fake testing sites by utilizing state resources, including the California Department of Public Health’s website, to find a verified COVID-19 testing site.”

Here are a few signs you might be dealing with COVID-19 testing fraudsters:

Insisting on documentation proving your nationality or immigration status.

Not offering a notice of privacy practices, or not being able to explain how they will share and use your personal data.

Wanting to access your passport or driver's license when you have other documents proving your insurance status.

Unsolicited phone calls, emails or texts from health clinics or individuals. Do not send any personal information until independently confirming the source. (Keep in mind you may receive unsolicited calls, emails or texts from state providers if you previously signed up for their mailing lists).

Always check the URL or website address to make sure there are no misspellings or unfamiliar symbols.

The California Attorney General's Office encourages residents to report potential frauds to their local local law enforcement officer or directly with the attorney general online at http://oag.ca.gov/report.

You can find legitimate COVID-19 testing sites in your area through the California testing portal below.

