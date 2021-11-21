Silver Alert issued for at-risk senior who went missing in Sacramento

He was last seen Sunday around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be on foot and wearing a green sweater, light blue jeans and brown boots.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California High Patrol issued a Silver Alert in an effort to find at-risk missing senior in Sacramento.

The senior was identified as a 84-year-old George Villalobos. He's described as a man with brown eyes and white hair. He stands at 5'8" and 180 pounds.

CHP activated the alert on behalf of the Sacramento Police Department.

He was last seen Sunday around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be on foot and wearing a green sweater, light blue jeans and brown boots.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see him.

SILVER ALERT - Sacramento County

Last Seen: Grand Ave. and Rio Linda Blvd., Sacramento@SacPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/P1oyRVD5a3 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 22, 2021