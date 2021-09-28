Simone Biles in Sacramento and her mark on mental health in athletics community

Simone Biles, who medaled with silver for team competition, is scheduled to headline at Golden 1 Center with Team USA teammates on Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Golden 1 Center will host its first large event since implementing new health and safety guidelines. The best gymnasts in the U.S., including the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, will headline the Gold Over America Tour in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Biles, who medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam, will be joined by her teammates Jade Carey, who won gold in floor exercise; Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, who won silver for team competition; and MyKayla Skinner, who won silver in vault.

The excitement over the event and Simone Biles coming to town was big news, but to some Sacramento State Gymnastics team members, it was about more than medals.

"It was more impressive to see her come back from adversity than to watch... her win five Olympic gold medals," said Anna Leroy, a Sacramento State gymnast.

Leroy praised Simone Biles' decision to step out of the competition during the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. Biles posted on social media at the time that she was dealing with what is known as "the twisties," which is the sudden inability to feel comfortable while twisting in midair.

Leroy's teammates agreed that her pulling out of the Olympics to focus on her mental health was an inspiring move.

"For it to come from an Olympic medalist that hasn't lost a competition in however many years, it trickles down," Amber Koeth, the team captain, said.

Koeth said, while gymnastics is fun, it's also grueling both physically and mentally.

Koeth said Simone Biles in Sacramento and at t he Golden 1 Center was exciting, but it wasn't just about Biles. Team gymnastics is about rooting for and supporting each other, something Koeth said was exemplified by Team USA.

"I mean she let Mckayla Skinner have her shot on vault. Jade Carey got to do all-around finals," Koeth said. "It worked out in so many ways. It helped the community, it helped the sports world, the gymnastics world and it helped her."

All guests over 2-years-old who are attending the Gold Over America Tour at the Golden 1 Center are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within two days. Face masks are required.