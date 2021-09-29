Simone Biles among all-star line up of champion gymnasts at Golden 1 Center

It's the first major event at Golden 1 Center that will implement new state COVID-19 rules for entry.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An all-star lineup of some of the world's top gymnasts graced the Golden 1 Center Wednesday night for the "Gold Across America Tour" presented by Athleta.

It is the first major event since new state COVID-19 guidelines went into effect, but those new requirements did not stop fans from lining up.

The 35-city tour, highlights the athletic brilliance of the female athletes, which includes Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history.

Fans get a chance to be inspired and witness champion gymnasts' abilities up close, and not in a competitive environment, but in a way that showcases their love for the sport and their personal journeys.

"I'm probably going to cry when I get in there. Because you know... It's so exciting to see them actually in person," said Navaieh Hubbard, a young gymnast from Stockton.

To get inside, the Golden 1 Center implemented the state's new COVID-19 safety guidelines for the first time.

Guests need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within two days, and identification along with their ticket.

Staff say the process went smoothly, but ABC10 crews did see a couple of guests turned away. A Golden 1 Center spokesperson said the venue provided free rapid COVID tests on site.

The sight of crowds at the arena and the Downtown Commons is a reason to celebrate for Brent Trayce Sands, the creator of Sacramento's first comic book superhero: Impound.

"There's going to be a lot of Sacramento-proud people, so that's like our target market," he said.

Sands opened his DOCO storefront in August. Some might say that it was a risk to do so during a pandemic, but he says the pace of large events in DOCO and the Golden 1 Center this month is helping his brand grow.

The entry guidelines will apply to all events at the Golden 1 Center as long as the state and county mandates: including NBA games which start Monday.

