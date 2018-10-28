A Sacramento mother and her two kids who were once homeless received a gift that will change their lives.

On Saturday, Calliber Collision and Allstate teamed up to give Eboni Strader a newly refurbished 2014 Toyota Corolla.

"I'm more than grateful. This is probably the biggest thing that has ever happened to me – winning a car," Strader said.

Strader told ABC10 she arrived in California three years ago after escaping a dangerous domestic abuse situation in Georgia.

"You go into survival mode," Srader said. "You do what you have to do to survive for yourself and your kids. I did whatever it took to make sure they were stable and they were ok."

Strader, a disabled veteran, credits the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for connecting her to the right resources; such as the program she applied for to win the car.

The single parent says she's looking forward to going back to work, driving her kids to school, and going to her doctor's appointments.

Still, Strader says her new vehicle means more than just having her own transportation.

"Of course I love the gift, but I also want to inspire people that if I can do it, you can do it," Strader added.

As for what's next, Strader hopes to finish her bachelor's degree and major in Psychology.

"I want to be a life coach," she added. "I feel like if I could pull myself out of that situation with domestic violence to being homeless and not knowing what I'm going to do with two kids, then I could definitely help somebody else. I want to be that light to someone like someone was to me."

© 2018 KXTV