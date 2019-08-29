SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Front Street Animal Shelter is looking for answers after six Pit Bull mix puppies were found dead in Sacramento at the beginning of August.

Chief Animal Control Officer Jace Huggins said the puppies, all between four and five months old, were found by Animal Control in an older Sacramento County trash can with the letters "LE" painted on it, just east of Freeport Boulevard in South Sacramento.

Ring video surveillance from Thursday, Aug. 1, confirms that the trash can was dropped off in the neighborhood between 5 and 8 p.m., three days before someone called animal control after opening the lid and finding the dogs inside.

None of the dogs were microchipped or wearing collars.

The investigation has stalled since the initial finding of the puppies, according to Huggins. She said animal control is hoping the public will be able to identify the owner of the puppies and held them find more information about, "the exact nature of events in order to ascertain whether a criminal investigation is merited."

Anyone with information, however slight, is asked to call Chief Animal Control Officer, Jace Huggins at 916-808-5855.

